The explanations of vote on the trust placed on the maneuver by the Meloni government have begun in the Chamber. The vote of confidence is scheduled for today at 20.30 in the Chamber with the first call. The final vote on the measure is scheduled for 6 am on December 24.

CATTANEO – “The center-right has passed this test and we will give the country a budget law that looks to the growth and protection of fragile categories. We have demonstrated solidity, credibility and consistency” said Alessandro Cattaneo, Forza Italia group leader in the Chamber, in the declaration vote on confidence in the budget law.

"We are the Italy that works and produces, with common sense and good will, that of the family and business", he added, referring to the role of his party. "We are keeping the promises with which we presented ourselves to the Italians", he then underlined regarding the increase in minimum pensions and the "total tax wedge for the under 35s. We still have a lot to do, we could have done more in terms of method, but We did better than those who preceded us".

WITH YOU – “Embarrassing improvisation of this majority in a maneuver written several times for entire pieces, the result is a maneuver that is a jumble and chaotic inventory of wrong measures, macroscopic errors, reverse gears made on the skin of families and companies in difficulty”. Thus the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, in his speech in the Chamber during the explanations of vote on confidence in the Maneuver, accusing the government of “going to the EU with hat in hand”. “Of course, you got some applause from the European austerity hawks. Your slogan shouldn’t have been ‘we’re ready’, but we’re ready.” Thus the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, in his speech in the Chamber during the explanations of vote on confidence in the Maneuver, accusing the government of “going to the EU with hat in hand”.

MARATTIN – "A level of incapacity and approximation never seen in history". This was stated by Luigi Marattin, of Azione-Italia viva, in the chamber of the Chamber on the manoeuvre, explaining: "We have witnessed numerous scenes in the commission in which ministers, undersecretaries, group leaders, quaestors responded by insulting, mocking and sometimes seeking a fight. we have always defended against accusations about the political culture you come from, never let us regret it".