The work of the Budget commission in the Chamber on the 2023 maneuver will resume today at 9. The Bureau established it. Today we will continue with the discussion of the amendments pending those of the government whose arrival is expected, confirmed the rapporteur Paolo Trancassini, in the morning. When they are on the table, the bureau will be convened to decide how to proceed with the work.

HANDLING RETOUCHES – More tweaks to the budget law: while the days to secure the green light for the provision by the end of the year are reduced and CGIL and UIL took to the streets to request changes, yesterday was another day of de facto stand-by for the parliamentary process.

“We have only received titles from the government” of the amendments to the maneuver, which include “South, social, industrial and territorial policy and justice” and therefore, “for now, let’s go ahead with the reading of the amendments” but “we are only wasting time” , attacked Luigi Marattin, group leader of Action-IV in the Budget Committee on the sidelines of the meeting.

In fact, the restyling of the key changes continued by postponing the presentation of the government’s amendment package that was expected for yesterday evening to this morning, a sign that the square has not yet been found on the file. What weighs on the delay, as far as we learn, are not the contents of the changes on which there is general consensus of the government forces but the resource node. And in cover hunting, the Basic income: reducing the check from eight to seven months frees up around 200 million euros to add to the 700 million budget for amendments.

The text of the maneuver will include “the rules concerning the extension for the presentation of the Cilas for the superbonus and those on the installment of tax debts of sports clubs”, which should have entered the Aiuti quater decree, said Roberto Pella, rapporteur of the maneuver. The presentation of Cilas would be postponed to December 31, albeit turning up their noses in the majority, but thus ‘ambushes’ in Parliament would be avoided and the requests of insiders would be accepted, albeit partially.

In the majority there would be then the agreement to raise the minimum pensions to 600 euros for the over 75s and to bring the Pos-free payment threshold back to 30 euros or a maximum of 40. In the maxi-amendment, among others, the amendment on the near future of the pension advance and the women’s option is also expected; the proposal on the extension of the tax credit for investments in the Special Economic Zones, the South and the areas affected by the earthquake and the raising to 8 thousand euros of the ceiling for de-contributions for the hiring of young people.

CLASH M5S-SPEAKER – Yesterday during the discussion on the amendments in the Budget Committee in the Chamber, the debate suddenly ignited. At the center of the clash is a rule proposed by the 5 Star Movement which provides for a payment by pharmaceutical and insurance companies, by 30 June 2023 and 2024, of a solidarity contribution equal to 20% of the greater profit achieved during the pandemic and at least more than one million euros.

In the face of the government’s negative opinion, protests arose from the pentastellati benches and the request to accept an amendment “on those who got rich during a period of emergency” became stronger. Clear the reply of the speaker of the Brothers of Italy, Paolo Trancassini: “If someone got particularly enriched in that historical phase perhaps some mistake was made. One cannot blame those who got rich during the pandemic and not remember who the pandemic he managed it,” he said referring to former premier Giuseppe Conte, the first signatory of the amendment. At the end of the discussion, the proposal was definitively rejected.

Meanwhile, time is running out: the Budget Committee is expected to vote on the Budget law on Sunday for arrival in the Chamber on Monday and the Montecitorio vote between Tuesday and Wednesday. The maneuver will then pass to the Senate with the aim of the green light by New Year’s Eve.