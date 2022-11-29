The Maneuver “is absolutely insufficient for public health. We have calculated that we need at least 6 billion a year until 2026. Without this money not even the survival of the National Health Service is guaranteed. What has been allocated this year barely covers the increase in hospital energy bills, but in fact it does not create adequate working conditions”. Walter Ricciardi, head of the European Mission Board for Cancer and Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University, on the sidelines of the conference ‘From cancer prevention to the importance of early diagnosis and treatment’, organized today in Rome at the Lazio Region headquarters, commenting on the interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’ of the president of the Council, Giorgia Meloni.

Will the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, be able to fight for an increase in funds for health care? “He is a person of great value, I hope he succeeds – replies Ricciardi – All the health ministers have found themselves in great difficulty with economic resources. It must be said that with the pandemic and Minister Speranza the health fund has increased by 10 billion. It is clear that it was a response to the pandemic, but the task falls to the Government in its entirety. They must understand – the expert points out – that the NHS is the largest public work in the country. The moment it ceases, there is no levee against the disease”.

“Meloni must find 6 billion for 2023, is the minimum to ensure the survival of the National Health Service. They must be used to improve working conditions, to speed up waiting lists, to ensure that whole days are not lost in emergency rooms and one does not know how to get out. Every euro less means that there is no adequate funding“, warned Ricciardi.

Doctors take to the streets on December 15 “rightly”, warns Ricciardi. “There is a very strong unease in the category – he notes – which has now reached unbearable levels: they are the worst paid in Europe, they work in the worst conditions, they have no rewards in their work because they are between two fires, the citizens who ask for assistance and the politics that does not give resources and support”.