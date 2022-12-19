Economic maneuver: the center-left lashes out against the choices of the Meloni government

The Meloni government is racing against time to approve the maneuver before Christmas, but the oppositions are on a war footing and even the social partners are very severely criticizing the choices of the executive in the economic field.

The main bone of contention is represented by the U-turn on Poson which Joseph Conte shoots zero: “The EU has raised its voice and Giorgetti has announced yet another reverse”. For the leader of the M5S, the “absurd rule” would have “deprived citizens of the freedom to pay by card”, but the center-right has not managed to carry out its intention: “As soon as Europe raised its voice the ‘patriots’ led by Giorgia Meloni have reconsideredturning on his heels with his tail between his legs”, the former prime minister increases the dose.

Also Charles Calenda rejects the Meloni government: “The maneuver that was supposed to be the change is a maneuver with four misses. Populists are like that, it was Salvini, the Five Stars who reach 33% because they attack without giving solutions and then deflate. I really think you run the risk of provisional exercise“, because the majority “is making a big mess on the amendments, if there is a hitch there is a risk”, he told La7.

Even his political “partner”. Matthew Renzi goes on the attack: “For a month they only talked about the POS and today they’re backtracking. The money from the minimum pensions ends up with the presidents of Serie A: crazy. I hope that the majority parliamentarians have a leap of dignity ”. The cut of the 18App, together with the support of the world of football – which has found a very authoritative side in Claudio Lotito, senator of Forza Italia – also indignant Raffaella Paitawho invites colleagues from the majority to “be ashamed”.

No less severe are the judgments in the Pd house, with the mayor of Pesaro Matthew Ricci which speaks of a government that has “crashed into reality”, while Marco Simiani (Dem group leader in the Montecitorio Environment Commission) points the finger at Giorgia Meloni, who “celebrates herself on the tenth anniversary of Fdi, but in the Commission on the maneuver chaos has reigned for over 4 days. After weeks of arrogance on the part of the right regarding the use of the POS, Minister Giorgetti is now asking Parliament for help in finding alternative solutions; perhaps without knowing that in the past few hours the majority has rejected this very issue a Pd amendment which provided traders with refreshments via a 100 percent tax credit on electronic payments. The government is clearly in a state of confusion.”

Not only pos: Meloni also under attack on public school and inequalities

But the pos is not the only issue of conflict. The M5S he takes issue with the government amendment which increases the fund for equal schools by 30 million, defined as “a slap in the face to the entire public school world” by the deputy Anthony Case. “In its privatistic perversion, this government works to create an elitist and classist school by giving money to private individuals and leaving thousands of teachers and precarious Ata workers at home, despite the many electoral promises”, insists the exponent of the grill.

In the Pd house, Nicola Zingaretti broadens his gaze on the country’s difficult situation: “The right must not forget that in Italy, in 2022, at 19 you die of cold because you are homeless”, with clear reference to the dramatic story of Mostafa, a house painter who had arrived in Bolzano to pursue a better future and instead met a horrible death. For the former president of Lazio, now a deputy, it is “the ultimate example and confirmation of the need to take care of all people in poverty. Inequalities must be reduced, not increased. The difference between us and the right is all here”.

Energy and the ceiling on cash: the criticisms of entrepreneurs

If the political clash is the most predictable one can expect at the moment of strategic choices, too from the business world strongly negative comments are received. Confindustria summarizes his position on the energy crisis in a tweet: “Failing to cut system costs for powers above 16.5 kW affects industries, especially small ones, putting 78% of non-energy-intensive and non-energy-intensive SMEs at risk gasivore, the engine of the country. If you turn off small and medium-sized industries, you turn off the Italy that produces”.

For An enterprisehowever, you need to confirm the ceiling for cash at 5 thousand euros, “to put dormant resources back into circulation“. According to the vice president Giuseppe Spadafora, at stake is “a pool of around 200 billion euros that Italians keep in their safe deposit boxes at the bank. The use of cash currently frozen in the bank could also have positive effects for public finances. If it were spent on the purchase of goods and services, thus entering the circuit of consumption and the economy, the cash held by Italians in safety deposit boxes could arrive, at a rate of approximately 50%, in the coffers of the State. In short, half of those 200 billion, if spent, could become tax revenue”.

Hence a provocation destined to cause discussion: “For Christmas, even beggars have pos, in this way they will be able to collect the alms more easily. And so far I’m being ironic, but not too much: because without cash we could really find ourselves, in the not so distant future, facing the charity scare. In short, the poor could be a category heavily damaged by the sudden transformation of our payment system, which many would like to be entirely digital, abandoning the use of banknotes and coins”.



