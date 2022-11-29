Giorgia Meloni defends the Maneuver that her government is preparing to present and says she is ready to “take responsibility for making choices even if it costs money in electoral terms”. The Prime Minister, speaking via video link at the general assembly of Confindustria Veneto Est, added: “We are ready to do what is right for the nation and not for us. This is also demonstrated by the choice made on the basic income”. And again: “Reaffirming with this choice that the government intends to rebuild a culture and a work ethic, and to do it together with those who do business and those who produce, is an important signal”.

The budget law for Meloni has so far been a “race against time”, because it was written and presented in “record time” but without “giving up on outlining the priorities” of the executive’s action, i.e. economic growth, “starting from securing the productive fabric against high energy costs” and “supporting the weakest groups and the lowest incomes”. A Maneuver, he explains, “consistent with the commitments made with the Italians” and which represents the beginning of “our journey to revive Italy, after years of bankruptcy and harmful policies that have left it on its knees”.

Then the lunge on the citizen’s income: “The government intends to rebuild a culture and a work ethic”. In this sense, the crackdown “is a common sense measure that we will defend against any instrumental attack”.