“Perhaps not everyone knows that the year in which there was less tax evasion was 2010”, when “the ceiling on cash was 5,000 euros. The more you raise the ceiling on cash, the less you favor evasion”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni, in a live on Facebook. “On the POS obligation – continues Meloni -, we are accused ‘you want to prevent paying with electronic money, you want to encourage evasion’. We are considering not obliging merchants to accept payment with POS for small amounts: we until at 60 euros we would not like to oblige, but that of 60 euros is an indicative threshold, it can be even lower, on this – he explains – there is an ongoing dialogue with the EU”.

In the maneuver launched by the government, continues the prime minister, “there are clear signals”, starting with the message “not to disturb those who want to do something”. On many decisions taken “the left does not agree: thank goodness. If they did agree, then there would be something wrong”, she underlines. “Defending strategic Italian companies is what we will do”, therefore assures the premier