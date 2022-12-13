Incoming changes to the budget maneuver with the maxi government amendment expected for Thursday. The reformulation of the regulations in the balance aims to untie the knots on the table and proceed quickly to the examination in the Budget Committee in the Chamber.

Meanwhile, the State General Accounting Office is investigating the coverage considering that the total budget available for the changes is 700 million, 400 at the disposal of Parliament and 300 of the ministries. The vote in the commission is expected by Sunday, then the bill would arrive in the Chamber of Deputies between Tuesday and Wednesday to be voted on before the Christmas holidays. The measure will then go to a vote in the Senate in the week of the 27th.

PENSIONS – Among the rules on which agreement seems close is the one on the increase in minimum pensions wanted by Forza Italia. The compromise would be reached by raising them to 600 euros for the over 75s with low incomes, thus tying the increase to ISEE. On the pension front, the hypothesis of an incentive to stay in work for another two years for those who meet the contribution requirement but has not reached the personal threshold necessary for the advance remains on the table.

WOMEN’S OPTION: For the women’s option, the age requirement could be raised to 60 against the current scheme of 58 years of age and 35 years of contributions.

DECONTRIBUTIONS: The hypothesis of raising the ceiling on tax relief from 6,000 to 8,000 euros for the hiring of under 36s presented by Forza Italia may not take off.

TAX CREDIT ZES, SOUTH AND EARTHQUAKE AREAS: The government is also working on the proposed amendment for the extension of the tax credit for investments in the Special Economic Zones, the South and the earthquake areas with the aim of promoting economic development.

POS: The threshold within which one is not obliged to accept electronic payments could drop to 30, from 60 euros.

BONUS CULTURE 18 YEARS OLD: It would remain 18apps but with a strong downsizing of the audience. The culture bonus for 18-year-olds introduced by then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi would see a reduction in the number of beneficiaries by linking it to ISEE, and therefore for the most needy young people.

VOUCHERS ALSO FOR DISCOS: Extension of vouchers for occasional work activities to discos, night-clubs and the like.