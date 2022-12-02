”I believe that if everyone who finds restaurateurs who refuse debit or credit cards for payment” changed restaurant ”probably everyone would get a machine”. He claims it the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in hearing in the House and Senate Budget Committees. Addressing Luigi Marattin, according to whom he deprives himself of the freedom to choose how to pay, the minister replies: ” he has the freedom to change restaurants and I suggest you do so ”.