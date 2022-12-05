“38.5 per cent of households that receive basic income today could be excluded from it after August 2023“. This is the estimate of the Parliamentary Budget Office on INPS data based on the restrictions introduced by the manoeuvre, according to what the president Lilia Cavallari reported in the hearing to the budget committees of the Chamber and the Senate.

Furthermore “three-quarters of single-person recipient households will stop receiving the RDC after August; as the number of members increases, the share of excluded people decreases (essentially due to the presence of minors). 22.9 per cent of individual beneficiaries will lose the RdC, with a slight prevalence of men (25.2 per cent) over women (20.7 per cent)”. “36.1% of the unemployed and less than a third of the employed. The latter are subjects with very low wages (the so-called working poor), which it would be desirable to take into account when redesigning the tools to support poverty and active inclusion” said Cavallari.