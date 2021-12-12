In the economic maneuver “there is no vision, there is nothing about growth. For example, we asked for a taxation system for companies that says ‘the more you hire and the less you pay'”. The president of Fdi Giorgia Meloni said this on Tg5. And when asked how he sees the center-right of the future, Meloni replied: “To the government of the nation”.

“There are many cultures in the center-right camp that in my opinion can find a home in Fdi: I am thinking of sectors of the liberal world and the Catholic world”, added the president of Fdi.

As for the choice of the next candidate for the Quirinale “the method must be inclusive, a method in which we talk to each other as much as possible. Then we need to understand what the objectives are. I said that I want a President of the Republic who is a Patriot, who defend Italian sovereignty and defend popular sovereignty. We must see the others “.