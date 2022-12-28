Maneuver, scrapping of folders and tax truce for those who make money illegally

The government now he must hope that there is no longer any stumbling block on the maneuverotherwise it will be a temporary exercise, a problem for the country. There budget law should be definitively approved by the Senate, with an armored text e vote of confidence, tomorrow, after the umpteenth postponement. But to the extent – we read in Repubblica – they are hidden well 12 between amnesties, forgive and penalties. It is a real “tax break“, the one established by the executive to lead Melons. There scrapping comes to his fourth season. The quarter on the move starts from 2000 debts and arrives practically the day before yesterday: June 30, 2022. You pay the capital sharewithout penalties and interest. The government estimates an expected revenue from the scrapping quater of 12.4 billion between 2023 and 2032. However, faced with a loss of collection revenue ordinary of 13.1 billion. The Parliamentary Budget Office, the public accounts authority, explains it with “the taxpayer’s reliance on new concessions“.

So here are the gifts. If the dentist – continues Repubblica – he declared, but he forgot to do it received (is exempt from VAT): formal error, 200 euros and that’s it. If I declared and forgot to pay and then I get a good-natured notice to refresh my memory: reduced penalties from 10 to 3%. If I have underdeclaredmaking a little black, there is the special correction: penalties down from 15 to 5%. If I’m already at the stage of the assessment with adhesion (after the report of the Guardia di Finanza): restricted penalties from 30 to 5% and extension in 20 quarterly installments instead of 16. Mini fine at 5% even if a council with the Revenue Agency, if I give up the dispute in Cassation, for omission or lack of payment of the tax. Condone also for those who declare cryptocurrencies and for i sports clubs and especially for the A league of football, which can spread his debts with the tax authorities (€889 million) in 60 installments.

