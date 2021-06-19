Maneskin, Victoria risks being hit: Damiano saves her. The viral video

When it is said to have it bad. Victoria de Angelis, the Maneskin bassist, was in danger of being hit by a scooter that was passing on the cycle path, on which the girl of Danish descent was at that moment. The band, fresh Eurovision winner, was stopped by some fans once they got out of the car.

At that point Victoria stopped for a few moments on the track dedicated to bikes and scooters, before reaching the other members of the group. As you can see in the video, which immediately went viral on social media, a moped passed at great speed on the track. The young bassist therefore seriously risked being hit, but the leader and singer of Maneskin, Damiano David, thought about saving her. Luckily all the members of the band, who can celebrate being in the top ten in the UK, have come out of this little inconvenience without reporting any consequences.

Read also: 1. Eurovision, the moment of Maneskin’s triumph / 2. Giorgia Soleri, Damiano of Maneskin’s girlfriend, comes out: “I’m bisexual” / 3. Maneskin: “But what cocaine? Damiano barely drinks beer “