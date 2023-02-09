The Maneskin take the stage at the Sanremo 2023 Festival without betraying expectations even in their look: all eyes are on Victoria

The announced return of the Maneskins to the San Remo Festival it should have inflamed the crowd. Predictions confirmed. The rock group, which blossomed right at the kermesse after coming out of the talent shows, made the whole audience dance, assisted by an absolute legend. As a guitarist, in fact, the legendary joined Tom Morellomember of Rage Against the Machine.

The Maneskin are back at the Sanremo Festival: Victoria’s look is amazing

With one piece stronger than the other, the Maneskin have “bitten” the stage, as established rock stars. Within a few years they forged ahead.

The triumph atEurovision Song Contest31 years after the success of a compatriot (Toto Cutugno), has opened the gates of paradise, allowing them to become planetary stars, up to United States. In total, they have sold over 40 million albums in two years and 500,000 concert tickets.

There where the climb began, the Maneskin peeped out again, repeating what had already happened in 2022. True to their fame, they sported gods nonconformist looks. The provocative style that has always characterized them did not fail even on the third evening of the 2023 edition of Sanremo.

The most transgressive look was that of Victoria (again, by prediction): the body recalling a bathing suit e broken stockings have left their mark. The goal was not to go unnoticed and so it went.

Once the performance was over, Amadeus recalled the next appointments on the Maneskin agenda. Among the next stages of the tour, they will also be protagonists along our peninsula, in the stadiums. And what stadiums: the Olimpico in Rome and the San Siro in Milan.

Frames suitable to satisfy the demand of the public. Certainly the plants will be filled in every order of place. Amadeus finally, he dismissed them by reserving them, together with the audience, a warm applause.