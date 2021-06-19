After winning the Eurovision Song Contest, i Maneskin have now become a international phenomenon, as the recently published article about them in the New York Times. The Roman group also enjoys popularity abroad, and on social networks there are numerous fan pages about them. Just one of these pages on Instagram has published a photo of parents of Damiano David, the front man of the band.

In recent weeks, the photo of the singer had been published by several users on social networks next to that of Lady Diana, due to an alleged similarity between the two. The photo of Damiano’s parents now highlights the young front man from who really took his beauty and charm. There face shape, in particular, it recalls that of the father, while the thick ones dark hair and the smile are those of his mother. But who are Damiano David’s parents?

Damiano’s mother and father, Rosa Scognamiglio is Daniele David, are two flight attendants and have two children (Damiano, born in 1999 and his brother Jacopo, born in 1996). In the photo posted by the page Maneskin Europe, dating back to a few years ago, Damiano’s parents are portrayed during a holiday in China, near the great wall. The couple have always traveled a lot also because of their work.

In other, more recent photos, Damiano’s mother is portrayed with him and his other son, Jacopo. For the past month, the Maneskin lead singer has been at the center of the later unfounded allegations of drug use. The young singer tested negative for drugs. “Cocaine? Damiano a loser, he barely drinks a beer, ”the band told the British newspaper The Guardian.

