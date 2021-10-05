Mammamia, the new single from Maneskin, which already promises to be a catchphrase, will be released on October 8th. In the text, also a dig by the Roman band to the French who accused them of using drugs during the evening of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, claiming the right to re-discuss Italy’s victory in the contest.

The song will anticipate the release of the new disc of the Roman quartet and in the text the rock stars, now of international fame, allow themselves a veiled dig at the French team who at theEurovision Song Contest they wanted to disqualify them by making rough drug-taking charges.

Revenge of the Maneskins

The launch of the new single from Maneskin, Oh mama, is scheduled for precisely noon on 8 October.

THE fan of the band are therefore anxiously waiting to hear the song for the first time, fans now more and more numerous, given the achievement of international and overseas fame achieved thanks to the victory ofEurovision Song Contest which opened the doors of Europe, the United States and many other parts of the world to them.

And precisely to the accusations that the French had made against the Roman band on the evening of the final of Eurovision who respond with a dig through their new single:

“I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs. They ask me why so hot? ‘Cause I’m Italian (I swear I’m not drunk and I don’t do drugs. They ask me why I’m so sexy, why I’m Italian). “

The accusations of France to Eurovision

The reference in Oh mama of the Maneskin it is to the accusations that the team of the France had addressed them following the overwhelming victory of theItaly obtained at the final ofEurovision Song Contest 2021.

There France in fact he had insinuated that the members of the Roman band had taken drugs during the evening in front of the live television cameras.

THE Maneskin they immediately denied the allegations, and to confirm their version there were also drug tests to which Damiano voluntarily submitted to prove the suspicions unfounded.

