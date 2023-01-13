THE Maneskins release new singleGossip‘ with the amazing collaboration of the legendary Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band and more. The video clip, written and directed by Tommaso Ottomano, will be available on the band’s official YouTube channel from 6 pm. The single will be part of the upcoming, highly anticipated album ‘Rush!’, arriving on January 20, 2023. The album is available for pre-order/pre-save. ”Tom Morello’s enormous experience – explains Damiano – allowed us to get ideas to work on the tracks without thinking too much about it. We can never thank him enough. It’s an honor for the whole band!”.

”He brought some Rage to Måneskin!” says Ethan, ”Tom, he’s one of my biggest idols, listening to him I always learned a lot. Playing with him has been a dream come true. It was a huge gift and a great achievement in an incredible year!”, adds Thomas, ”’The song comes from a riff that Thomas wrote some time ago and that we kept in the drawer, but on which we continued to work. Then the great Tom Morello joined us and brought that extra touch”, says Vic.

”When they told me about an Italian rock band – reveals Morello – I thought: ‘But really? Come on’. And instead seeing them play live shocked me. Their rock charge, their power, their sensuality are indisputable, they deserve to be one of the greatest rock n roll reference points for the new generations. I’ve played in the studio with them in Hollywood, they are great, they play great, they write beautiful songs, they create a strong and authentic connection with their audience, anyone who gets to see them play live can tell: the audience goes crazy! They remind me of some of the biggest bands of the 90s”.

Produced mainly by Fabrizio Ferraguzzo and Max Martin, the new album ‘Rush!’ was recorded in Los Angeles, Italy and Tokyo and features previously released singles ‘Supermodel’, ‘Mammamia’ and most recently ‘The Loneliest’. The new single and album come as the band prepares to resume their ‘Loud Kids Tour’. The world tour ended the 2022 tranche – which touched Mexico, Canada and North America and South America – with the concert in Las Vegas on December 16, and will start again on February 23, 2023, and will stop all over Europe touching in Italy the most important buildings.

The tour, to which is added a new sold out show on 6 March 2023 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, will end with four special event-dates at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on 20 and 21 July 2023 and at the San Siro Stadium of Milan, on 24 (sold out) and 25 July 2023. 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the 2023 dates. The Maneskin discography currently has 320 certifications worldwide, with 18 diamond discs, 253 platinum discs and 48 gold discs. ‘gold.

The band is nominated at the Grammy Awards 2023 in the Best New Artist category, after closing an amazing 2022: among the prestigious awards received, there are Favorite Rock Song at the American Music Awards with ‘Beggin’ and Best Alternative Video at the Mtv Video Music Awards for the video clip of ‘I wanna be your slave’ (the first time ever for an Italian artist), a song that also won the award of ‘Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards’. Måneskin were also awarded ‘Best New Alternative Artist’ at the iHeart Music Awards, where for the next edition they received two nominations: ‘Best Group Of The Year’ and ‘Alternative Artist Of The Year’.