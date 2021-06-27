On live TV from Poland, the Maneskins wanted to send a message of solidarity to the LGBTQ community. Damiano David and Thomas Raggi shared a kiss while they were guests of Polish TV.

The young Roman band was, last night, a guest at the Polish television event Polsat SuperHit Festiwal 2021. During the evening the young musicians were awarded by the Polish singer Michal Szpak for the Gold Record obtained in Poland with the song “I wanna be your slave”.

Unexpectedly, in the course of the evening, Damiano David is Thomas Raggi they surprised the public, who certainly did not expect such a gesture, especially on the occasion of an event organized by Polish TV.

In fact, only a few weeks ago, Poland, together with Hungary, canceled gender equality from the commitments of the European Union.

A gesture therefore of rebellion, but above all of solidarity, which once again demonstrates the maturity of the members of the Roman band, who use popularity so as to reaffirm the importance of anyone’s rights.

The kiss and the speech by Damiano David and Thomas Raggio

During the performance of the song “I wanna be your slave “, singer Damiano David and the guitarist Thomas Raggi they exchanged a kiss. The gesture was by no means an act of exhibitionism. Indeed, after the aforementioned kiss, Damiano he said his as follows:

We think everyone should be allowed to kiss like this without having any kind of fear. And we also think everyone should be completely free to be who the hell they want. Thank you Poland, and remember that love is never wrong.

With these words i Maneskin, through the voice of their young singer, they expressed their solidarity with the LGBTQ community, on the day when many Italian cities celebrate the Pride Day.

The gesture was even stronger for the context of the evening: certainly the Polish public did not expect all this. The young Roman boys, however, were not afraid to express their support for the fight for LGBTQ rights, giving an important signal of attention to the great issues of current affairs.

