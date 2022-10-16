The Maneskin in concert at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 20, 2023 and at San Siro, in Milan, on July 24 next year. The band, hosted by Fabio Fazio at Che tempo che fa, announces the two special dates in next year’s world tour: “Let’s make our first stages”, announces Damiano David, frontman of the band. From October 26, with the stop in Mexico City, the Maneskin will be involved in the North American tour which will last until mid-December and which will close in Las Vegas. In 2023 it will be Europe’s turn. Away from Pesaro on February 23rd.