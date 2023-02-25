Turin ‘Don’t wanna sleep’﻿. Word of Maneskin who from the Pala Alpitour in Turin, in front of 13 thousand delirious fans confirm that it is no longer ‘Gossip’, but it is reality: after the preview on Thursday in Pesaro, the ‘Rush’ kicked off this evening under the Mole ‘ by the Roman band who, two years after their triumph in Europe, returned to the city that won Eurovision 2022 thanks to the success of their ‘Shut up and good’ which after Sanremo also conquered the Rotterdam stage, for the first stage of the world tour ‘Loud Kids World Tour’, more than 30 concerts in the biggest arenas throughout Europe with over 350,000 tickets sold.

The ovation of the public, accompanied by the dance of thousands of lights that shine from the mobile phones, started a few minutes after 9 pm when Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan came out onto the stage with a red background, sometimes illuminated by white lights, in contrast with their total black outfit, jumpsuits illuminated by rhinestone edges, signed by Gucci. For two hours the band offered the audience that crowded the arena powerful rock, vibrant and transgressive music, accompanied by a spectacular light design.

Two hours in which Maneskin entertained the public with live songs from the new album, but not only: after ‘Don’t wanna sleep’, it was the turn of the single ‘Gossip’, fruit of the collaboration with Tom Morello, and then ‘Shut up and good’ recently revived at the Sanremo festival where the band performed with Morello. Then Damiano interrupts the music for a few seconds for what he calls “a service communication” with which he warns “tonight I don’t hear much talk because it embarrasses me to say to clap your hands, so you do it”. Then back to the music again.

One after the other, while the standing audience dances and sings, makes videos and takes photos, the songs ‘One My Mind’, the singles ‘Supermodel’, and ‘Mammamia’, so loved by the public, ‘Coraline’, the rousing ‘Baby Said’ and ‘Bla bla bla’ show all the swagger of rock’n’roll. And again ‘In the name of the father’, the cover of ‘Beggin’ that Damiano presenting it says “we played it so many times that it broke us and you but it’s beautiful”, ‘Timezone’, ‘For your love’, with a lamp that alone illuminates all sectors of the Pala Alpitour.

Then it’s the turn of ‘Gasoline’ for which fire also arrives on stage while when the notes announce ‘Torna a casa’ Damiano asks for the collaboration of the public who does not hold back like when before the cover ‘Amandoti’ Damiano asks to use mobile phones to light up the building which thus lights up almost as day. It continues again with the soaring punk energy ‘Kool Kids’, and with many new songs such as ‘Feel’ and ‘Mark Chapman’. To close the concert ‘I wanna be your slave’, which in 2021 received new life in the version with Iggy Pop which arrived with an enthralling encore after the intense ‘The loneliest’ and in respect of tradition: the call of some spectators to the stage in the audience who danced with the band for a few minutes.

“We are super happy, we expected less involvement instead the response was remarkable” said Damiano David, the front man of Maneskin, briefly meeting the press.

After Turin, the tour which in 2022 has already sold out in Mexico, Canada, North America and South America, will continue with as many sold outs in Amsterdam on February 27, Brussels on March 2 and 3, Berlin on the 6th, Cologne on the 10th , Paris on the 13th and then from the 16th the return to Italy in Bologna on March 16 and 17, , Florence on the 20th and 21st, , Rome on the 24th and 25th, Naples on the 28th and 29th, Bari on the 31st and Milan on the 3rd and April 6, then again around Europe up to the 5 exclusive events in the stadiums of Milan, Rome and Trieste in the summer of 2023.