Damiano David, frontman of the Maneskin, continues to be talked about. The boy, who has become a real idol for millions of fans, in these hours has literally saved the life of his colleague Victoria De Angelis, who risked being hit by a scooter.

After the victory ofEurovision the Maneskin, Roman band that made itself known to public for his participation in XFactor and for the subsequent victory of Sanremo, he conquered a huge success up world scale.

THE 4 boys, in fact, they continue to collect victories and right now they are traveling the world for tours, events is concerts.

Recently the group was in Amsterdam to promote the latest project which sees young artists as protagonists. While Damiano, Ethan, Thomas is Victoria they were greeting theirs fan rushed out from the hotel, however, the latter risked being invested from one scooter. Fortunately, a “Save her” intervened precisely on singer of the band!

Damiano David saves Victoria

While a crowd of fans rushed out of the hotel where the Maneskin was intent on to greet their darlings, Victoria, the group’s bassist, didn’t realize she was going to be invested from one scooter that whizzed on sidewalk in its direction.

Fortunately, though, Damiano has predicted the danger and so has pulled to itself her friend, saving her from a painful accident. The video, posted on Twitter from a fan of the band, it became viral in a few hours and did nothing but increase the estimate is unconditional love that millions of people already feel towards the Maneskin singer.

In fact, there were many comments that appeared under the video, in which Damiano comes exalted is acclaimed.

“Damiano is not the hero that there we deserve but it’s the hero of which we need“.

he wrote someone.

“For luck that there was Damiano “.

he wrote somebody else. In short, once again the 22 years old has conquered everyone!