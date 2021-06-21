Nikkie Tutorials, the well-known Dutch youtuber, had the Maneskin guests to take care of their make-up. As is usual for Nikkie while creating her make-up, she chatted with her guests. While talking to Damiano, the band’s frontman revealed who the band takes inspiration from.

Nikkie Ttuorials is a very popular youtuber on social media. After a 2015 video that went viral, Nikkie de Jager, this is the real name, has made its way into the world of make-up and has had many guests.

Nikkie has had the opportunity to collaborate with many well-known characters: from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga, Jessie J, Selena Gomez… and many others. Now, his latest video uploaded to the channel Youtube (which has more than 13 million subscribers) sees young people as protagonists Maneskin.

So the Maneskin have been to Amsterdam, guests of one of the best known make-up artists on the web. While they were together, there was an opportunity to talk about the victory of the Maneskin to Rotterdam; Nikkie, he confessed that he felt they would win for the charisma, skill and energy they have.

Between serious moments and lighter moments, curiosity came out, in a serious but also funny way. To see the make-up of the Maneskin just go to the canal Nikkie Tutorials Youtube. In the meantime, Damiano he also talked about the band’s sources of inspiration.

Damiano David: “We take inspiration from …”

After talking about many things, including cats – animals that Damiano loves – Nikkie and the frontman of Maneskin they talked about – of course – music and other artists.

Damiano explained the choice of names for his cats Bidet and Legolas. Then, he said that their source of inspiration comes mostly from the past. In fact, they are the 70s band to have a lot of influence on them.

However, even modern artists, like Harry Styles is an excellent example for the band to follow both from a musical and an aesthetic point of view: