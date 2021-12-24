Damiano David dei Maneskin and his partner have decided to support with a monthly donation a feline oasis in Pianoro, near Bologna, which was devastated by a fire in mid-October. Here is what Damiano and the operators of the structure wrote on Facebook.

In recent weeks, many people have given financial aid for the reconstruction of thethe feline oasis of Pianoro, in the province of Bologna.

The facility was devastated in mid-October by a fire that also killed 8 cats.

Among the benefactors there is also Damiano David, voice and frontman of Måneskin.

Damiano dei Maneskin and his girlfriend donors for the feline oasis

The same has made it known feline oasis, with thanks from the volunteers who run it and who posted it on their page Facebook, the message received by the singer.

Damiano wrote that he and his partner – Giorgia Soleri, model and influencer – they saw what had happened and immediately decided to give their support.

David and his girlfriend are owners of two cats themselves and, they stressed, they cannot imagine the suffering they went through in the facility.

In the thank you post on the social network, the feline oasis volunteers defined the frontman of Måneskin a young boy with a noble and sensitive soul, who among his many commitments has been able to find the time and the way to be close to them and make them move.

Animal welfare workers have invited Damiano and his partner to visit them, a proposal accepted very gladly by David, as he wrote himself on Facebook.

Antonio Dercenno, president of the feline oasis of Pianoro, interviewed by the Emilian television channel È Tv, gave further information on the matter.

Dercenno explained that the singer’s donation was not a single donation but in monthly subscription.

When the president and the staff of the facility went to check the donor’s name, they realized who it was.

They then tried to contact the artist. Damiano – explained Dercenno again – he is really very kind.

His gesture and that of his partner represented a beautiful Christmas gift, for the cats of Pianoro and for those who lovingly take care of them.

