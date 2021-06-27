The frontman of the Måneskin, Damiano David, he kissed the guitarist of the group in the mouth Thomas Raggi, during the live broadcast of the Polsat SuperHit Festiwal 2021, organized in Poland, where the discriminatory attacks, the arrest of LGBTQIA + activists and the bans on marching by Pride they are still on the agenda.

The gesture, at the end of the song “I wanna be your slave”, arrives on the day of the Pride parade, that the social acceptance and self-acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary and queer people, of their civil and legal rights.

Equal rights for the LGBTQIA + community 🏳️‍🌈.

We think that everyone should be allowed to do this without any fear.

We think that everyone should be completely free to be whoever the fuck they want.

Thank you Poland, LOVE IS NEVER WRONG 💜 pic.twitter.com/dmbFukYQEK – ManeskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) June 26, 2021

The performance of the group, now more and more followed internationally, was relaunched on social media, where the gesture of the two members of Måneskin has been celebrated by tens of thousands of users. “We think everyone should be allowed to do this without any fear,” he yelled Damiano to the crowd. “We think everyone should be completely free to be who the fuck they want. Thank you Poland. Love is never wrong ”.

In Poland you breathe a climate of increasing intimidation against the community gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender. The ruling sovereign party PiS (Prawo i Sprawiedlywosc, Law and Justice) has included the fight against the “propaganda of homosexual culture” in its political agenda, collecting numerous criticisms at the European level.

According to the management of the PiS, ally of the League of Matteo Salvini, the LGBTQIA + movement and culture represent “a threat to the nation and the family“.