The Italian rockers of Måneskin made a big impression on viewers of last night Humberto . The winners of the Eurovision Song Contest closed the talk show with a strong rendition of their hit Zitti E Buoni , where the guitarist even jumped on the table in front of Humberto Tan. Compliments rained on social media, not only for the performance. "Can more shirtless men be on TV?"











‘Beatles-like scenes’, 3FM DJ Frank van der Lende called the madhouse that arose earlier this week when Måneskin visited the radio station. In Amsterdam, where Humberto being recorded, last night was no different.

Despite the heavy rain, dozens of fans waited for the band at Studio Artis, where it seemed as if they had come for nothing. Due to the weather and a planned soundtrack, the band went straight in from their van, but moments later the musicians still showed their faces for photos and autographs.

The one and a half meters away was hard to find, while RTL said it had taken ‘appropriate measures’ due to the expected crowds.

The band, until recently only known in Italy, could hardly believe the madness. “It’s great, we never expected this,” singer Damiano David said in the broadcast. ,,It’s our first time outside Italy and we couldn’t have imagined this. We are very happy with it.”

The broadcast probably only gained Måneskin more fans, according to the countless messages on Twitter, where the program trending topic used to be. For some viewers, that had nothing to do with the music.

While some had to get used to Damiano’s shirtless outfit, others were very happy with it. ‘Is it strange that I think Damiano is gorgeous?’ someone wrote, for example. ‘May there be more handsome, shirtless men on TV?” added another.

A photo of Victoria De Angelis, bassist of the band, received dozens of likes. ‘How beautiful is she, oh my god‘ one woman wrote.

Most of the compliments, however, were about the band’s performance. “They are destroying the studio,” read one of the many tweets. And: ‘Måneskin shows why they won the Eurovision Song Contest.’

Electric guitarist Thomas Raggi jumped on the table at the end of the performance and kneeled before Humberto Tan played the last notes. “That tops it all off,” concluded one fan.

Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest last month for the first time in 31 years with Måneskin. Damiano David came under fire after the party for appearing to have been snorting cocaine in front of the cameras. He denied that and stated that he was cleaning up broken glass. The singer eventually underwent a drug test, the result of which was negative. The band’s success story started in 2017 with the Italian version of X Factor, it looked like this.

