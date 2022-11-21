Måneskin “catcher all”, awarded also to the American Music Awardsthe look daring sends fans into a tailspin- PHOTO

X Factor, San Remo, Eurovision and now also the American Music Awards: the Maneskin they conquer another success, this time overseas, taking home the victory in category a Favorite Rock Song (best rock song) with the cover “Beggin’“. Other star of the evening Taylor Swiftwhich was awarded well six awards: Best Artist, Best Video, Best Female Artist, Best Pop Album, Best Country Female Artist, Best Country Album. Second face protagonist of American Music Awards the group BTS extensionfollowed by HHarry Styles, awarded Best Male Artist and Best Pop Song.

🎥 | Måneskin accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Rock Song w/ Beggin’. ⭐️#AMAs #AMAs2022 pic.twitter.com/SgmqIyyVjb — Måneskin Official FanClub Media (@ManeskinFCMedia) November 21, 2022

Måneskin, the Roman band beat Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons and Red Hot

THE Maneskin they beat tier names like i Foo Fighterscompeting with “Love dies young“, Imagine Dragons x JID in contention with “Enemy”. But also Kate Bush with “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”) and Red Hot Chili Peppers with “Black Summer“. The band was also nominated in others three categories: Best New Artist (Dove Cameron), Best Group (BTS) and Best Rock Artist (Machine Gun Kelly).

Måneskin awarded at the American Music Award, the band on stage in shorts and suspenders

But in addition to winning, a inflame the American public was also the bold look of the group. The Roman band was in fact presented on the stage with: jacket, tie, shorts and suspenders. “For us who are Italians, yes, shout it out,” said the frontman Damian David withdrawing the accolade in response to cheers of approval from the audience, this award has a double meaning because no one would ever tell us that one day we would be sitting next to the best artists of the world. So this award is wonderful and we’re still trying to figure that out. It’s a big surprise to have won in this category among these great artists”.





