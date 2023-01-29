uunthinkable when you’re young. For those who mean business, taste in music is an attitude, not a fashion. Anyone who grew up with Kate Bush will later have a harder time with Taylor Swift, but easier with Billie Eilish. And anyone who has grown up against their will can at least rely on the fact that the songs of youth will stay in their heads forever, even if (or because) they are full of sentences like “The bloodhounds of love are on the hunt”.

Some songs are known to age better than others, and so do we. Some you only really understand when you get older, which can also apply to Billie Eilish. With Måneskin, the band that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, I remember the moment when a girl sat in the car with me over the summer holidays and hummed along “I Wanna Be Your Slave”, a very catchy song, it’s about , shall we say, great feelings, and that I thought: She hears that? And immediately asked me if I didn’t have to explain the song to her. And decided that there was nothing to explain that she didn’t know, and it saved me some embarrassment. But it was legit to sing in the car with a 12-year-old.

Seductive nonsense

In any case, Måneskin has now released her third album. Of course I listened to it straight away. There are some standout songs, like “Timezone,” a bombastic rock ballad about a long-distance relationship: “And every time I see your face, the moon should be jealous.” Or “Bla, blah, blah” or “Gossip”. There are drugs of some kind in almost every song, the band refers to the accusation that they had coke at the ESC, and in general to what people think of them, to conventions, the musical ones and those of the adults. Apart from the fact that no song exceeds the four-minute mark, everything is as it was before guitar rock was buried, it sounds suspiciously like Sex Pistols, like seductive nonsense. The girl in the car will like it.

I know people in their sixties who said “Dance Monkey” was their favorite song. Pensioners who turned the music down for years and now got sentimental at David Crosby. So no, you really don’t get too old for songs. You can have the wrong people around you in the wrong place. But the music is not to blame.







Features editor Elena Witzeck writes about pop here once a month. Send your questions to [email protected]