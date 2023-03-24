For the fourth time in the last 3 years, the secondary ticketing platform Viagogo is fined by Agcom for having violated the rules on online scalping: the portal will have to pay 12.24 million euros for having violated article 1, paragraph 545, of the law of 11 December 2016, n. 232, which prohibits the “sale or any other form of placement of admission tickets to entertainment activities carried out by a person other than the holders, also on the basis of a specific contract or agreement, of the systems for their issue”.

The investigations conducted with the support of the Broadcasting and Publishing Group of the Special Goods and Services Unit of the Guardia di Finanza made it possible to ascertain that in 2022 tickets for 68 events were put on sale on the platform at prices up to 10 times higher than nominal tickets . The events that recorded particularly anomalous traffic were the concerts of the Maneskin, Blanco, Renato Zero, as well as the Cirque du Soleil. Like Agcom, the provision is important “not only because the phenomenon of secondary ticketing subtracts significant resources from the tax authorities, but also because it increases the barriers to users’ access to the cultural consumption markets, also to the detriment of the community of artists and show business workers ”.

Given the resumption of live events as in the pre-Covid period, the Authority has launched more widespread monitoring in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza. The only exception to the 2016 law is provided for “the sale at a price equal to or lower than the nominal price of admission tickets to entertainment activities carried out by a natural person on an occasional basis, provided that it is not for commercial purposes”.