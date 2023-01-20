On the occasion of the release of their new single, Rush, the four members of Maneskin got married. In fact, Vittoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio, dressed as a bride, got married to Damiano David and Thomas Raggi in a secular ceremony officiated by the former creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, and which was attended by several famous personalities.

Maneskin’s latest work is called “Rush” and to launch the incredible song, however, the four members of the rock bands among the most famous in the world have decided to advertise it in a very atypical way.

Thomas, Ethan, Vittoria and Damiano, in fact, got married by Alexander Michaelformer designer of Gucci very attached to the Roman band.

Maneskin – musical wedding of the year

As they had promised a few days ago, the Maneskins have intermarried. The chosen location was that of Brancaccio Palace in Rome while Alessandro Michele, former creative director of Gucci.

Damian, Ethan, Thomas and Victoria you want to marry each other promising to be faithful to each other always, in joy and in pain, in love and in honor every day of your lives?

he said it stylist and four artists they immediately replied “Yes”. After invoking “Apollo, the God of Music”Michele sealed the union between the four, who kissed and exhibited themselves, after the cut of the cake and a nice toasts, in a mini live of their most famous songs.

At the ceremony, organized by Spotify Global for the presentation of the album “Rush!”, many guests were invited. From Paolo Sorrentino at Dybala, from Baz Luhrmann to Elisa, passing through Manuel Agnelli, Fedez And Machine Gun Kelly; also Sabrina Impacciatore, Fletcher Donohue, Benedetta PorcaroliCathy La Torre and Floria Sigismondi attended the event.