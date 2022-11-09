The worst news could be confirmed for Sadio Mané and for the Senegal team. The striker had to retire after 20 minutes of the match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Aliianz Arena yesterday.
It was the player himself who requested the change after feeling some discomfort in his right knee, and although at first it was expected that it would only be a change as a mere precaution, it has not been the case and the injury is more serious than it seemed. As reported by the newspaper L’EquipeSadio Mané will miss the World Cup in Qatar as he has a tendon problem in his right knee and will be out for several weeks.
Different media have advanced that throughout today the player will undergo the corresponding medical tests and from Bayern Munich they will issue a statement informing the exact extent of the injury and the recovery periods.
The Senegal coach, Aliou Cissé, will give the list of 26 called up for Qatar this Friday and everything seems to indicate that the great star of the team will not be among the chosen ones because, no matter how minor his injury is, it is difficult for him to recover in time missing only 11 days for the start of the tournament.
Missing the World Cup event would be a serious blow both for the Senegal team, which loses its best player, and for Mané himself, who aimed to be one of the great stars of the World Cup.
#Manés #injury #left #World #Cup
Leave a Reply