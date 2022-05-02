Manelyk Gonzalez 33 years old, caused total emotion upon arrival at the competition, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, where she had to partner with actor Carlos Speitzer, with whom her fans immediately noticed very good chemistry, but her dress was very flirty with which she squandered total beauty.

It was with a black dress with which Manelyk González appeared on the Hoy program and left everyone shocked, because her curves, the cut of the outfit, in addition to her makeup, were a plus to overshadow them, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, since they also wore a dress of the same color, but the participant’s impacted the most.

And it is that the businesswoman also causes a stir every time she shares a photo on social networks, because she does it with the best outfits, which can be from a gala dress, to a very flirty swimsuit, where her figure immediately attracts attention, well Despite having surgery and she has said it herself, she tries to maintain her figure with a lot of exercise.

As if that were not enough, the competition is just beginning, and the former reality star has become one of the favorites of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy for various reasons, since her fame is too great, because as many already know, Acapulco Shore It launched her to international fame, so all the support she is getting from her audience is reasonable.

“Oh my love, this net couple TRANSMIT so much and make us feel butterflies, they go with everything and they look so PRECIOUS”, “All the luck in the world, I know they will be the winners, they look BEAUTIFUL they have so much chemistry”, “This couple if I I like something tells me that a romance will come out hehehehee”, “#manelyk return to watch tv to see you win”, write the social networks.

For those who do not know, the public was able to learn more about Manelyk González thanks to La Casa de Los Famosos, another reality show, where the public was given the opportunity to get to know her even more and that helped her to get more job offers, since She is considered a very genuine woman.

