Manelyk Gonzalez 33 years old, has become the figure of the moment not only in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, but also in social networks, as he resumed his friendship with Dania Méndez, 28, because as many already know in the past they ended their relationship with blows in Acapulco Shore.

And the fact is that this weekend both Manelyk González and Dania Mendez They went out to party, where Kunno was also present, who witnessed how the two models followed each other again on social networks, causing controversy, since they also lost track of that platform, but now everything changed after that exit.

In the video that circulates on Instagram you can see how Dania Méndez follows the reality star and vice versa, which caused reactions of all kinds, since many thought that this media enmity would continue to stand, but with this they proved to be women mature women who in the past were great friends thanks to Brenda Zambrano, another of the girls with whom Mane had fought on the reality show which was already in the past for the three of them.

“You have a big heart Dania, the truth is I don’t know if everything is real in the review, but I congratulate you”, “Feminine power, now we must all support each other, hating is no longer used”, “This is better than the entire season 9 . Too bad Mane doesn’t want to be in AcaShore”, “and, that’s good. Nothing like two women like @dania.mndz and @manelyk_oficial in peace and harmony”, “I love gossip, I love gossip, I breathe gossip, I exhale gossip”, write networks.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment both women are single, since they ended their relationship in various ways, although Manelyk González’s was the most notorious, since much was said about his now ex Jawy Méndez, who was said to have used her to achieve fame. as well as some infidelities.

For her part, Dania Méndez was in a very healthy relationship with the singer of Piso 21, Lorduy, but things did not work as such either, because they also ended, although it is said that in a much more friendly way.

