Manel Kape has hit the table. The UFC fly weight fighter, positioned at number 6 of the division, managed to knock out Asuy Almabayev in the third assault, thus stopping the streak of 17 consecutive victories of the Kazakh, in the stellar combat last Saturday at the UFC Fight Night of Las Vegas.

KAPE (21-7 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made clear his intentions to fight for the title of fly weight in his next fight, but made a ‘stop’ to remember how far he had come in his career. “I am grateful for everything I have achieved”the octagon pointed out Angolan after combat.

For his part, Almabayev (21-3, 4-1) had never been defeated in the UFC, but Kape’s power was too much for the Kazakh, which lost his undefeated within the largest mixed martial arts league in the world.

The co-ethical lawsuit, the average weight Cody Brunge knocked Julian Marquez in the final seconds of the first assault. Lishoge (11-6, 4-5) has won three of his last five fights, printing Márquez (9-6, 3-5) his fourth consecutive defeat by knockout since June 2022.









In the following two fights, Hyder Amil and Nasrat Haqparast were imposed by divided decision in their respective pen and light weights. Amil (11-0, 3-0) kept his unbeatability record intact, while Esteban Ribovics (14-2, 3-2) returns to the drawing table. For its part, Haqparast (18-5, 10-4) adds five consecutive victories since September 2022.

The UFC will remain in Las Vegas next Saturday for the UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena, headed by a fight for the semi-marked weight title between champion Alex Pereira (20-4) and Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1).