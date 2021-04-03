Deportivo receives Marino de Luanco in Riazor tomorrow Sunday (19:00 hours) with the goal of linking his fourth consecutive victory and getting a little closer to the First RFEF. At the head of the Asturian team comes an old acquaintance of the A Coruña team who lived much more glorious years than the current ones in his time in A Coruña: Manel Menéndez. The now Marino coach can boast of titles and without a doubt the most important is LaLiga that he won with Deportivo in the 1999-2000 season, a campaign in which he arrived at the Blue and White club after a long career in the ranks of Oviedo.

Manel joined Deportivo in 1999 at the age of 28 to reinforce the right-back of the team led by Jabo Irureta and that it would end up making history. His contribution was discreet, since the competition for the position at that time was really first-rate: Manuel Pablo and Lionel Scaloni. He added 202 minutes in the League divided into six games of which only one was a starter (Alavés). He also played 94 minutes in UEFA, four in a testimonial way against Panathinaikos (1-1) and the full duel in the victory in Riazor against Arsenal (2-1).

Manel effect

The demand of that Depor was enormous and Manel left on loan the following years to Numancia, Tenerife, Hannover 96 and Oviedo until he reached the Ciudad de Murcia and then Eibar, where he would retire in 2008. Now, 20 years later, he returns to A Coruña at the head of the bench of the modest Marino de Luanco, a team he has revitalized since his arrival in January to relieve Oli. He took it bottom with only five points, he has achieved five victories, two draws and two defeats to put Marino in the fight for the First RFEF. In his nine games, exactly the same ones that have led Deportivo Rubén De la Barrera and Fernando Vázquez, he surpasses both coaches. The former Blue and Whites’ winger has added 17 points, which improves those achieved by Castrofeito (15) and the current coach from Coruña (14). His next challenge is to continue the streak at Riazor, his old home.