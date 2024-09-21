Luis Manuel Diazthe father of the Colombian striker Liverpool, Luis Diazhad a hectic Friday due to the hearing before the Third Criminal Circuit Court.

Díaz was kidnapped for 13 days after the incident that happened on October 28, 2023, when he was refueling his car in Barracks, La Guajira.

What happened

Days later, Díaz was released and the authorities reported the arrest of four people, one of them Yerdinson Bolívar, alias ‘Arenca’, who was a friend of ‘Mané’.

Bolívar was heard in the hearing on Friday, where he was charged with the crime of kidnapping. At the hearing, ‘Arenca’ offered an apology for what happened and Díaz accepted it.

Diaz stated: “Mr. Yerdinson, known as Arenca, is sorry. These are mistakes, but trying to recover is the best thing to do, nothing more.”

‘Man’ was accompanied at the hearing by his wife, Celenis Marulanda, who was also with him on the day of the kidnapping.

