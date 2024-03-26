Luis Manuel Diaz has taken all the attention in recent weeks for his appearances in the stadiums of Englandwhere he has enjoyed his son's games Luis Diaz.

'Mane' was the protagonist last Friday in the match of the Colombia selection against Spain dancing in one of the stadium stands London Olympicnow, taking advantage of the European tour, he is going to accompany the team of Nestor Lorenzo for the duel against Romania.

Before the friendly game this Tuesday, Luis Manuel attended to the Chain Being of Spain in a long interview in which he analyzed the present of the Colombia selection and gave approval to the work of coach Néstor Lorenzo.

Professor Néstor is tireless in his work and has been doing it very well

“The national team has been preparing very well. It has many high-performance athletes who are giving everything for Colombian soccer. Professor Néstor is tireless in his work and has been doing it very well,” he said.

About the 1-0 victory against Spain he said: “The team had not settled very well in the first half, but in the second half they came out more focused on the game and I truly believe that they played a better game than Spain. About Luis… he is accustomed to making us happy with these plays. He gave a pass that was important for Colombia to get the result.”

Luis Díaz, future away from Liverpool?

But the most revealing answer of 'Mane' was when he answered the question yes Luis Diaz was at the time close to signing for the Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid before his departure from Porto in Portugal.

“I was not aware that there was anything positive with clubs in Madrid. Things were heard, but I never knew if there was anything else. With Liverpool everything was more precise. The board was more precise for Luis to get there. It was hoped that he could come here. Falcao had already been there, James too… In the end it didn't happen, but hope has not yet been lost. “He is playing and the clubs are active,” Indian.

In addition, he talked about his time at coach Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool and how he has become a fixture for the German coach in the Premier League.

The team had 70% of the forwards in the main squad injured and he contributed what was necessary for the club to stay in the fight for the Premier League

“We must thank the trust that Professor Klopp has given to Luis. He has not done badly. The team had 70% of the forwards in the main squad injured and he contributed what was necessary for the club to stay in the fight for the Premier League. The aspiration is to win the league,” he said.

And he added: “Luis, the most important thing he has is dedication. He is a simple, calm player. He takes great care of himself and is very respectful. That catapults him into the group. He manages friendship with all his colleagues“.

Finally, he spoke of the recognition and fame that he has gained in recent months in international football, since he is very loved by Liverpool fans and has had indelible moments with world stars such as Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.

“Through my son, I am already viral. People grab me, ask me for a photo, but it is because he has allowed himself to be loved by people. Maybe I am also a simple person, and I think that helps the athlete, as a person, grow,” he concluded.

