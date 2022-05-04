Despite the emergence of Luis Diaz, the two untouchables for Klopp in the great Liverpool that amazes Europe are still Salah and Mané. The Senegalese is even outshining the Egyptian in his new role as the team’s false nine. He is no longer a player on the left wing, as before, but Díaz’s entry into that profile leads him to a more focused position, in which he is excelling in scoring as never before.

With the goal he achieved in Ceramics, Mané has seven goals in the nine games since Klopp placed him for the first time in that demarcation, against Watford at Anfield. Firmino’s injury and Diogo Jota’s scoring slump led the coach to opt for Mané, who has been Liverpool’s absolute revelation in recent games.

Golden Ball?

Although few consider Mané as a candidate in the race for the Ballon d’Or, at the level of titles he is the one who can win the most this season. He won the African Cup and the Carabao Cup, and is in the FA Cup final, in the Champions League and in full fight for the Premier. That is, you can finish the campaign with five titles.

At a statistical level, it is in numbers of its best seasons. He has 14 goals in the Premier, three more than the previous year, and can approach the 18 he scored in 2020 and the 22 he scored in 2019. Since he arrived from Southampton six years ago, he has been growing year after year until reaching a superlative level. Salah’s Liverpool is now also Mané’s Liverpool.