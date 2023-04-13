The 3-0 win conceded by Bayern at home against manchester citythat will leave him, except for an apparently improbable comeback in the second leg, out of the Champions League makes the new coach’s mission Thomas Tuchel really start next season.

That is, more or less, the idea of ​​the comment in the specialized magazine “Kicker” that recalls that, at the time Tuchel was presented -as he took over from Julian Nagelsmann suddenly dismissed- the president of the Bayern board of directors had said that they had seen the goals of this and the next season in jeopardy.

Actually there is still the minimum goal, which is to win the Bundesliga. Bayern currently has a two-point advantage over the Borussia Dortmund.

That is to say, the tournament is not sentenced but Bayern depends on itself. But in four games that Tuchel has led Bayern, he has seen the possibility of playing for two titles lost, with the elimination of the German Cup at the hands of Freiburg and the possible elimination of the Champions League at the hands of City.

Fight?

The defeat did not go down well and according to the newspaper ‘Bild’ there were clashes in the dressing room, but the most interesting was that of Mane and Sane.

It all started with a discussion between the players, in a controversial play in the second half between the two.

“Once the game was over and after passing through the tunnel to the changing rooms, Mané and Sané continued arguing before entering the changing room. The Senegalese complained about the way in which Sané addressed him and ended up hitting the German. Everyone the comrades rushed to separate the two so that the problem would not increase,” wrote the newspaper Marca de España.

And he added: “To calm the situation, Sané left the German locker room. In addition, the German newspaper has confirmed that the German has a mark on his face due to his teammate’s blow. Bayern Munich, for the moment, has not confirmed pronounced on the incident.

