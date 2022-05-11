Liverpool (Reuters)

Sadio Mane says he is happy at Liverpool and is trying to enjoy every moment, amid speculation linking the Senegal international striker with a possible future move to Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires at the end of next season.

Mane scored the winning goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa as Liverpool continued to put pressure on leaders Manchester City in their Premier League title race.

Securing Mane’s future at the club is of great importance to coach Jurgen Klopp, who led Liverpool to winning titles in the Premier League, Champions League, European Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

Asked by Sky Sports whether he was happy in Liverpool, Mane replied: “Of course yes and I am happy when the club wins trophies. This group makes life easy for me, and that is why I cannot be happy.”

League Cup winners Liverpool, who also qualified for the Champions League final, can win their second title of the season when they meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.