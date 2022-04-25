Referee Stuart Atwell was unable to notice that Mane pricked the Everton defender in the eye, and the “VAR” referee did not monitor what happened, so that the Senegalese star escaped from any penalty.

Everton coach Frank Lampard commented on the referee’s mistakes, saying: “It is very difficult to get a penalty when you play at Anfield. What Mane did is clear and deserves punishment,” according to the British newspaper, “Daily Star”.

Liverpool scored two goals in the second half to win 2-0 at home to Everton, becoming one point away from Manchester City, leaders in the English Premier League.

On his evaluation of the performance of his players, Lampard said: “The result is disappointing, but the performance is not. I am very happy and proud of the work rate. We lacked the finishing touch.”

For his part, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said: “Thank God, the match is in two halves. We did not play well in the first half. The opponent made things uncomfortable for us, but we did not manage to pass through the back line. We did not move properly.”

Klopp concluded his speech by saying: “We did not play fast enough. We were passing the ball inside the area where the opponent there has nine players. In the second half we played more directly and caused more problems. The two goals are great,” according to “Reuters”.