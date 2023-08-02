Paris (AFP)

A new star landed in the Saudi Football League, with Senegalese international striker Sadio Mane joining Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia, and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, according to what the club announced from Bayern Munich.

After a season in which he suffered from injuries in “Bavaria”, which he reached only last year from Liverpool, England, the “Senegalese” chose to turn his back on Europe at the age of 31, despite two years remaining until the end of his contract, and joining many stars in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nasr did not reveal the value of the contract or its duration, but the Saudi newspaper, Al-Riyadiah, indicated that the contract period is three years, provided that Mane receives 40 million euros per season, in addition to 10 million incentives related to winning titles, while it revealed that the value of the deal amounted to 30 million euros.

Al-Nasr broadcast a welcome video clip for the player through a song with an African melody sung by a choir, in which he said, “Sadio Mane, running on the wing, hears the cheers of the Nasrawis, we are all cheering together in Riyadh, Sadio Mane.”

Then the player appeared and spoke in English, saying, “I can’t wait to hear it from you on the field. See you soon in Riyadh.”

Bayern Munich, in turn, issued a statement on behalf of its CEO, Jan Christian Dresen, “We want to thank Sadio Mane for the last season. Winning his first title in the African Cup of Nations.

He added, “Due to his long absence from the stadiums, and he did not leave the impact that we had hoped for in Bayern Munich, we reached an agreement between the two parties to start a new chapter in his career and a new start in another club. We wish him all success and many successes for the challenges that await him in victory.”

Mane arrives in the capital, Riyadh, with a record full of achievements, after he won the European Champions League title with Liverpool in 2019, and played in the finals of 2018 and 2022. He also lifted the 2020 English Premier League title with him, to end the team’s 30-year drought for this achievement, in addition to the England Cup and the European Cup. the Nexus.

He made a name for himself with the “Reds”, for whom he scored 120 goals in 269 matches, and formed with Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who in turn moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahly this summer, a deadly trio in the attack.

But in the summer of 2022, when he won the African Player of the Year award, Mane decided to take on a new challenge, and some rumors at the time indicated that he was “tired” of being in the spotlight with Salah at “Anfield”, which was more focused on Al-Masry.

His arrival to Bayern for 32 million euros was expected, after the club lost the services of its “lethal” Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in favor of Barcelona.

After a strong start with the team in the first matches, things began to change for the Senegalese in “Bavaria”, before he suffered a leg injury in November and his season turned upside down.

The injury prevented him from participating with his country in the World Cup finals in Qatar late last year, and he returned in late January of this year, before missing some matches due to injury as well.

Although he eventually added the Bundesliga title to his treasury, his passage in “Bavaria” was also tainted by an argument with his colleague Leroy Sanneh in the dressing room after losing against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, which led to a fine of 350,000 euros. by his club, and finished his season with Bayern with 12 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Manet was born in Bambali, Senegal, in 1992, and signed his first professional contract with French Metz in 2012. At the end of the season, the team was relegated to the second division, and the player moved to Austrian Salzburg for four million euros.

He played with him his first matches in the Champions League, and contributed to his crowning of the local league title in 2014, and scored 45 goals in 87 games, after which he moved to the English Premier League from the gate of Southampton «2014-2016», and scored 25 goals in 74 matches, but one His most prominent moment was on May 16, 2015, when he scored the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Premier League, which is still standing, within two minutes and 56 seconds against Aston Villa 6-1.

Internationally, some consider him the best player in Senegal’s history, and he contributed to the crowning of the “Teranga Lions” as African champions in 2022 at the expense of Egypt and his teammates at the time, Salah, in Liverpool, by penalty kicks, after losing the 2019 final against Algeria.

In addition to Ronaldo, the best player in the world five times, Mane joins in victory with Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter, Ivorian Sekou Fofana from French Lens, and Brazilian full-back Alex Telles from Manchester United.