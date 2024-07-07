The Colombia selection is already preparing for the semi-final commitment of the 2024 United States Copa America against Uruguay, after the 5-0 victory over Panama.

The group led by Nestor Lorenzor continues to correspond to their favoritism to win the title of the competition after the 2-1 triumphs against Paraguay, 3-0 over Costa Ricathe draw against Brazil 1-1 and a resounding victory against the Panamanians.

Most of the players are accompanied by their families, but, as always, there is one character who steals the show.

Mane Diaz, the father of the striker of Liverpool, Luis Diaz, He was once again the protagonist in the stadium stands on Saturday against Panama.

Díaz’s father is requested by fans for photos and videos, but he has made sure to be ‘part of the news’ in the different commitments in which he accompanies the group.

This time, Mané didn’t dance, he didn’t talk to anyone, but he did go crazy after Luis’ goal against the Panama team.

He ran out, ran up the stairs and shouted the goal, something that was recorded in this video.