Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
Mane was present in Liverpool's victory against Arsenal.
Luis Diaz He was once again the protagonist for Liverpool in the victory against Arsenal, this Sunday, January 7, in the FA Cup.
The Colombian started and played the 90 minutes, and was present with a great goal that meant the final 2-0 victory for the Reds.
One of the most excited about the goal was Lucho's father, the Mane Diazwho as usual was present at the stadium.
In a video that circulates on social networks, Mane is seen euphoric, and well wrapped up, celebrating his son's goal from one of the stands.
Mane, since he went to Liverpool after the kidnapping he experienced in Colombia, has not stopped accompanying his son in every game.
This time he left happy for Lucho's great goal and for Liverpool's victory that allows them to move forward in the FA Cup.
At the Emirates Stadium, a goal against the Polish defender Jakub Kiwior (minute 80) by deflecting a free kick from Trent, Alexander-Arnold had put Liverpool's victory on track and in the 90+5 the Colombian Luis Díaz sentenced him, with a strong cross shot in the area.
“I am very proud. He was a very difficult opponent, perhaps the worst we could have faced,” declared German coach Jürgen Klopp.
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
