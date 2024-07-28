The Sinaloa actor Pablo Lyle is currently incarcerated in a Turner Guilford Knight jail, in Florida, as he was sentenced in February 2023 to five years in prison and eight years of probation for involuntary manslaughter following a confrontation over a vehicle incident that occurred in 2019, several media outlets reported at the time.

The actor and singer Mane de la Parra is one of the closest friends of Pablo Lyle has always kept in touch with the actor from Mazatlán, who will also serve 100 hours of community service during his sentence, and is therefore facing a difficult situation as he does not have money to pay for his needs and lawyers to work on his case.

In an interview with the Telemundo program ‘Hoy Día’, Mane de la Parra is questioned about whether he is still in communication with Pablo Lyle and if it is true that he helps him financially. This is his answer: “I can’t say anything about it, they asked us not to, I keep my distance. It is a dedicated process. I send my love to him and his entire family. They know that I will be there for the day they need me.”

The life of Mazatlan actor Pablo Lyle changed in 2019, after hitting a man in a traffic accident in Florida and who died. Instagram photo

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him, I know he’s fine…” reiterates Mane de la Parra41 years old, originally from Mexico City and who has participated in soap operas such as ‘Mi amor sin tiempo’ and ‘¿Qué le pasa a mi familia?’, on Televisa, and who has provided moral support at all times since Pablo Lyle’s arrest in the USA.

The nightmare for Pablo Lyle It began in 2019, when he had a traffic altercation with Juan Ricardo Hernández, who was in another vehicle. The actor got out of his car, argued with the aforementioned man, hit him and fell to the ground, apparently injured. Pablo fled the scene, but was later arrested.

The man hit by Pablo Lyle died from a contusion and the actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but has lived through the worst years of his life. After a 4-year trial, Lyle received his sentence in February 2023, being found guilty and sentenced to 5 years in prison and 8 more years of probation, with 100 hours of community service.