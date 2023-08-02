Mané arrives at Al Nassr and will form a devastating attack with Cristiano Ronaldo

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ronaldo and Mané.
Finally, the signing of the attacker was confirmed.
Sadio Manéalready a former German Bayern Munich footballer, will share a dressing room with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, which made official the arrival of the Senegalese player to Saudi football on Tuesday.
Mane with Ronaldo
Mané leaves German football after a year at Bayern Munich, in which he played 38 official matches in which he scored twelve goals and provided six assists.
At 31 years old, and after performing at a lower level than the one he offered during six seasons at Liverpool, he will seek accommodation in a club that, in addition to Cristiano, also forms part of Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Anderson Talisca.
Before making his move to Al-Nassr official, Mané, in statements to Sky, stated that it “hurts” him to leave Bayern and that he would have wanted a “different ending” because he knows that he could “have helped” the German team this season. .
“I wanted to show it to the world this time. However, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future.”culminated the new Al-Nassr footballer.
EFE
