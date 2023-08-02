Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mané arrives at Al Nassr and will form a devastating attack with Cristiano Ronaldo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Mané arrives at Al Nassr and will form a devastating attack with Cristiano Ronaldo

Close


Close

Ronaldo and Mane

Ronaldo and ManÃ©.

Ronaldo and Mané.

Finally, the signing of the attacker was confirmed.

Sadio Manéalready a former German Bayern Munich footballer, will share a dressing room with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, which made official the arrival of the Senegalese player to Saudi football on Tuesday.

See also  The last preseason game that America had prior to CL2023

Mane with Ronaldo

Sadio Mané poses with the Bayern Munich shirt.

Mané leaves German football after a year at Bayern Munich, in which he played 38 official matches in which he scored twelve goals and provided six assists.

At 31 years old, and after performing at a lower level than the one he offered during six seasons at Liverpool, he will seek accommodation in a club that, in addition to Cristiano, also forms part of Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Anderson Talisca.

Before making his move to Al-Nassr official, Mané, in statements to Sky, stated that it “hurts” him to leave Bayern and that he would have wanted a “different ending” because he knows that he could “have helped” the German team this season. .

“I wanted to show it to the world this time. However, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future.”culminated the new Al-Nassr footballer.

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mané #arrives #Nassr #form #devastating #attack #Cristiano #Ronaldo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Donald Trump assures that he will be indicted this Tuesday for assaulting the US Capitol.

Donald Trump assures that he will be indicted this Tuesday for assaulting the US Capitol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result