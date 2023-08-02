Mané arrives at Al Nassr and will form a devastating attack with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Manéalready a former German Bayern Munich footballer, will share a dressing room with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, which made official the arrival of the Senegalese player to Saudi football on Tuesday.

Mane with Ronaldo

Sadio Mané poses with the Bayern Munich shirt.

Mané leaves German football after a year at Bayern Munich, in which he played 38 official matches in which he scored twelve goals and provided six assists.

At 31 years old, and after performing at a lower level than the one he offered during six seasons at Liverpool, he will seek accommodation in a club that, in addition to Cristiano, also forms part of Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Anderson Talisca.



Before making his move to Al-Nassr official, Mané, in statements to Sky, stated that it “hurts” him to leave Bayern and that he would have wanted a “different ending” because he knows that he could “have helped” the German team this season. .

“I wanted to show it to the world this time. However, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future.”culminated the new Al-Nassr footballer.

EFE

More sports news