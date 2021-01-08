You had to appear. This is how the competition and a very tight calendar mark it, but it can be said, without fear of being wrong, that the pandemic had robbed Aston Villa of any chance of qualifying long before jumping onto the pitch.

Not only because of the size of the rival in front of him, a Liverpool that did not speculate and came out with some of its best players, but because he did it with seven team members and four youth players. The coronavirus, which has infected nine footballers and five members of the coaching staff, had taken away the rest of his first team.

Even so, he planted for the lads, who they managed to keep the wall and hope until game time no matter how much Mané had already overtaken the reds at four minutes. Barry’s draw just before half-time gave them hope, but just as the clock struck the game time, the both of Wijnaldum, who did not even attempt to celebrate, knocked down the ‘baby villains’.

The next two times, like a pestle hammer, also went in, and Senegalese first and Salah later they discovered, like pulling a blanket, the reality of a squad that should never have played this game, but that, like so many other things caused by the pandemic, had no other choice.