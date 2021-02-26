Mandy moore, who has been married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018, introduced his first son to his more than 4,000,000 Instagram followers.

Through a tender photo, the renowned 36-year-old actress shared her emotion at having little August in her arms

“Guys, he’s here, our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived just on the scheduled date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all kinds of ways, completely new, but this goes beyond anything we could have imagined, “he wrote. Mandy moore next to the picture of the baby.

Mandy Moore presents her baby with a cute “Our Sweet Boy” postcard. Photo: Mandy Moore / Instagram.

The post added more than 1 million “likes” and had reactions from well-known Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Claire Holt, Zachary Levi, Kiernan Shipka and Jenna Fischer.

On September 24, Mandy Moore announced that she was expecting her first child, the result of her relationship with Taylor Goldsmith.

“A little baby Goldsmith will arrive in early 2021”The singer also announced on Instagram. He published it was accompanied by several photos where the couple was seen showing off the artist’s belly.

The day the actress announced her pregnancy. Photo: Mandy Moore / Instagram

For its part, Taylor goldsmith he celebrated the arrival of his first-born son with a song specially written for the occasion.

“I have been thinking about all the children’s books that I enjoy. In all those little outfits and my favorite toys. We are going to make a room inside the house for someone else. Mandy and I are going to have a little baby, ”she commented.

