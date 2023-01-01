What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special positions passing by. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: apparently we desperately need them, but for what and why? In this series, every week someone tells about his or her profession. Today: Mandy Meijer (25) is a personal stylist at Maison365 in Haarlem.

What exactly are you doing?

“Customers can order a clothing box from us. First they complete a style quiz via our website, in which the customer enters all sizes and preferences. Then I will contact you to discuss specific wishes, so that I can put together a box with three cool, personalized sets. I shop from our own extensive online collection. Because I always want to know how an item fits, what color it is exactly and whether the fabric is fine and suitable for the customer, I try on most of the clothing myself at the office.”

“I help about seven customers a day. But in addition to this work, I also provide the content for our socials, newsletters and the website and do the styling for large campaigns. Sometimes I am in front of the camera myself.”

How do you become a personal stylist?

,,I did the fashion education, in the direction of styling and design. What I have always found very interesting is how well-known Dutch people are styled on TV. Then I discovered that there is a special training for TV styling. I signed up for that at the time. During the training you will learn which colors and fabrics suit which types and how to make a figure stand out best. I worked for RTL programs for a while and did the styling for video clips."

,,That was very nice work, but it is a tough world. You work long days. I was in the studio more than at home. At some point it started to bother me. The fact that in this job I can still do what I love to do, but with less stress, is worth a lot to me. I can also work from home a lot for Maison365. That is very convenient now that I am pregnant.”

Also read at National Vacancy Bank: Looking for a job? These are four promising professional groups

What do you like most about your job?

"Actually, I like everything. But the best thing is: making customers happy. For example, our customers are lawyers or mothers with three children who don't have time to shop. But also women who have lost a lot of weight and don't know which clothes look good. My heart skips a beat when a customer says she's so happy with her new items, which she might never have chosen herself. Sometimes I get a message in which a customer proudly talks about all the compliments she received about the outfit. That gives satisfaction."

Most people are afraid to step out of their comfort zone. Just look on the street: 90 percent of the people wear a dark coat. But maybe a burgundy red coat looks very nice on you and you look much younger because that color suits you so well. I really enjoy helping people with new colours.”



My heart skips a beat when a customer says she’s so happy with her new items that she might never have chosen herself

But you don’t meet the customers. Doesn’t that make it difficult to find something suitable?

“In the style quiz, customers also fill in information about their figure and we ask for a photo. Based on that, we can clearly see what color eyes and hair someone has. We also ask about someone’s daily life. If you walk 10 kilometers every day with the dog, I will rather send jeans than a pencil skirt. But I also try new things. It may be that your legs come out much better in one flared jeans then in one skinny.”

Do you feel like getting started every day?

“There are plenty of people who are disappointed on Sunday that it is almost Monday again. I do not have that. I can really do this job day and night. I also like to shop myself. Preferably with my friend, who also sees it as a hobby. My girlfriends are really done with it at a certain point.”

Do you want to continue doing this work for the time being?

“Yes, based on how I feel now and how much I like it, I definitely want to stay for a long time.”

