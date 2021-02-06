The drivers of You are in all, Natalie Vértiz and ‘Choca’ Mandros, spoke about the theft that Karen Dejo suffered a few blocks from her house in San Miguel on February 3, and regretted that cases of armed robberies continue to occur in the country amid the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic .

“This is what is happening to many people in our country. Insecurity is an everyday thing, in all districts. Let’s not be on the street with the cell phone in hand. Unfortunately, we expose ourselves. They are using the delivery modality of the deliveries of different companies. Attentive gentlemen, we have to keep our eyes open at all times “, he commented Mandros ‘collide’.

“Material costs, but it can be recovered, life does not”, He added.

For her part, Natalie Vértiz advised not to resist any type of theft to avoid greater damage.

“Crime is terrible, it can happen outside your house, one block from your house, and we don’t know when it can happen. You have to be super attentive and not make forces with these criminals, because it can turn into something worse. It’s unfortunate and you have to be very careful, “added the presenter.

Karen Dejo gives details of her assault

Karen Leave He said that the robbery occurred at around 5:00 p.m., when he was about to buy in a store near his home in San Miguel

“I was with my cell phone in my hand, my wallet, my cards, my things and all of a sudden a guy came, grabbed my arm, started sacking me, grabbed his gun, he started screaming horrible at me … I looked at him and said ‘No, no, no’ and I began to think of my mother, of Diosito, that he calmed me down and gave him my things or refused, “he said by telephone for América Espectáculos.

Karen Dejo, latest news:

