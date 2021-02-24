The Betis defensive improvement is a evidence and of the same has a great part of fault Aissa Mandi. The Algerian central has become the rear reference of Pellegrini’s team and the numbers confirm it. Mandi has been headline in the last ten league matches playing the games in full, with the balance of six wins, two draws and two defeats.

Contrary to what you might think, the uncertainty about Mandi’s future has not affected the center’s performance in the least. Free to sign with any team Since January 1, since her contract ends in June, Mandi has a renewal offer of which the club still has received no response some. In the same way, despite the interest of several clubs, Mandi has not announced that he will change of air when his relationship with Betis expires.

The draft that Betis can present and, mainly, its participation or not next season in european competition, will influence Mandi’s decision. For the moment, the Algerian shows an impeccable professionalism and has not disconnected for a moment from the entity’s objectives at present.