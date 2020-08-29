Veteran and experienced in the category. That is the profile of the coach who has chosen the CD Numancia to return to LaLiga Smartbank and that is none other than Manix Mandiola. The new head of the Soria bench was presented in the press room of the Los Pajaritos Stadium accompanied by the sports director Fernando Alonso: “He is the coach who enters our profile, experienced, winner, with leadership and charisma.”

Mandiola arrives after three seasons at Atlético Baleares where he has been one step away from promotion in two seasons. Good connoisseur of football in the bronze category, and especially of the team and players from the north, Mandiola recognized the challenge of training Numancia: “I was looking for a team to enjoy, a team with order and coherence, Numancia does it and the decision was easy for me.”

A penalty, that’s what has frustrated the coach from having achieved promotion with the Balearic Islands, so he knows the fine line that separates triumph from failure: “A great team is always a challenge for the good and the badFrom joy to defeatism you can go through a penalty shoot-out in the last playoff game. “

NUMANCE



The intention of Numancia is in a short template, 18 players from the first team that can be nurtured by the quarry: “I am a coach who adapts to his players, depending on the players Fernando brings, we will play what they do best, I don’t have a specific idea, I’m going to get the maximum performance to the characteristics of the players you have “. To conclude, the coach acknowledged that, at least, there will be no training sessions for at least a week: “As soon as we have enough people to do a coherent training we will start training, I think there will be at least a week left for that so we will have to wait a bit “. He CD Numancia no doubt, given the situation, that there is only one objective, the upgrade.